Manipur police arrest PREPAK (Pro), PLA militants in Tengnoupal

Manipur Police and security forces have arrested two suspected militants linked to PREPAK (Pro) and the PLA during an operation in Tengnoupal district, as part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activity in the region.

The arrests were made on April 20 in the T. Bongmol area under the Moreh police station. The two individuals have been identified as Salam Yaima Meitei, 19, from Bishnupur district, allegedly associated with PREPAK (Pro), and Wakrambam Rahul Meitei alias Malemnganba, 18, from Imphal West district, suspected to be linked to the PLA.

Officials said the operation was conducted in a sensitive belt near the India–Myanmar border, where security forces have stepped up surveillance due to continued militant movement. Moreh and the surrounding areas remain under close monitoring given their strategic location and history of insurgent activity.

In a separate incident on April 21, Manipur Police arrested two residents of Tingri Makha Leikai in Imphal East district for allegedly triggering violence at Koirengei crossing along National Highway-02, the Imphal–Dimapur road.

The accused, Thoudam Gojendro Singh and Pukhrambam Imo Chinglemba, were reportedly involved in blocking the highway by burning debris and targeting security personnel with slingshots and stone pelting.

Police said traffic was briefly disrupted due to the blockade. Authorities also confirmed that Thoudam Gojendro Singh is a serving Manipur Police personnel, and an inquiry has been initiated into his involvement.

Security measures have been tightened in both areas, with officials stating that action against militants and those involved in public disorder will continue.