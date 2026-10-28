Manipur police arrested an active cadre of the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) and its armed wing, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), in Imphal East district on October 27.

The accused, identified as Moiranthem Adita Singh, alias Toto, 20, son of M. Premananda Singh and a resident of Lamlai Awang Leikai, was apprehended at Sawombung Khunjao by a joint team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CDO), Imphal East, and the 28 Assam Rifles.

In a separate operation on the night of October 26, a joint team of Churachandpur District Police, the 129 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the 5 Assam Rifles launched an intelligence-based operation at Kingkin village near M. Songgel in Churachandpur district.

During the operation, the team intercepted a suspicious white Bolero vehicle and conducted a search, recovering a foreign-made AK-series rifle, a foreign-made MA1 rifle, 240 rounds of assorted ammunition and two transparent plastic packets containing approximately 1.027 kg of brown sugar, a narcotic substance.

One person, identified as Letkhothang Khongsai, 23, of D. Lhangjol village, was arrested during the operation. During preliminary questioning, he reportedly disclosed that he was a cadre of the Kuki National Front (Military Council), or KNF (MC), a group under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

The firearms, ammunition, suspected narcotics and the vehicle were seized during the operation.