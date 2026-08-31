Manipur Police arrest RPF/PLA active cadre in Imphal East

Manipur Police on August 31 reported a series of security and law-enforcement operations across the state based on intelligence inputs.

In Imphal East, a joint team of CDO/Imphal East, 4 Mahar (Borders) and 7 Madras Regiment, acting on reliable intelligence corroborated by 4 Mahar (Borders), arrested Yensenbam Bungomacha Meitei (29), identified as an active member of RPF/PLA, from Angtha Khongnangkhong, Imphal East. Further investigation into the case is underway.

In a separate operation, Chassad Police Station detected 30 litres of local DIC liquor from a Tata truck driven by Rafikuddin (45), son of Habibur Rahman, a resident of Kanakpur Part-I, Binnakandi, Cachar, Assam, on August 30. The seized liquor was subsequently destroyed by the police team along with Kamjong womenfolk near the police station gate.

The operations highlight the ongoing efforts by security and police personnel to curb activities linked to insurgent groups and the movement of illicit substances in different parts of Manipur.