Manipur police arrest RPF/PLA cadre, brother held for destroying evidence

Manipur Police and security forces have carried out a series of targeted arrests across Imphal West, Imphal East and Senapati districts, apprehending a senior cadre of a banned militant outfit, his associate, and a key extortion operative.

On January 25, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Yumnam Brojen Singh alias Kunjo (54), a resident of Mayang Imphal Thana Awang Leikai under Mayang Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district. The accused was taken into custody from his residence following specific intelligence inputs regarding his involvement with the outlawed organisation.

During the course of the investigation, Singh’s younger brother, Yumnam Thomas Singh alias John (45), was also arrested on charges of destroying evidence linked to his brother’s insurgency activities, police officials said. Security personnel recovered two mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards from their possession.

In a separate operation on January 24, 2026, security forces arrested a notorious extortionist, Md Nawaj Khan (32), a resident of Urup Salanpham Mathak in Imphal East district, from Senapati Bazaar under Senapati Police Station. According to officials, Khan was actively involved in extortion by issuing threat calls and delivering demand letters to individuals and establishments in Imphal East.

A substantial cache of personal and financial items was seized from the accused, including two mobile phones, a wristwatch, multiple identity documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card and driving licence, one credit card, and four debit cards. Investigators believe the seized materials will provide crucial leads into the extortion network and its financial transactions.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to identify additional links, funding channels and possible associates connected to both the militant outfit and the extortion racket. Security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining pressure on unlawful elements and ensuring public safety across the state.