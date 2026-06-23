Manipur police arrest RPF/PLA cadre, two extortionists; major arms cache recovered in joint operation

Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the RPF/PLA during an operation at Khumanlampak near the ISBT in Imphal West district on June 22. The arrested individual was identified as Oinam Dhanaraj Singh alias Abung (29), a resident of Leirongthel Pitra, Yairipok in Thoubal district. A Honda Activa scooter was seized from his possession.

In a separate operation on June 21, security personnel apprehended two extortionists linked to the KCP (MFL) from Thoubal Bazar under Thoubal Police Station.

The arrested individuals were identified as Abujam Sumit Singh alias Tangbi (20), currently residing at Pheidinga in Imphal West district, and Makuchung Gangmei (23) of Khoupum Gahtao in Noney district. Security forces also recovered 48 donation cards from their possession.

Meanwhile, a major joint operation conducted by Manipur Police, CRPF, RAF, COBRA and the Army across several areas, including Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Munlui, Molhoi, P. Moulding and Leilon Khunou, led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

The operation was launched on June 20 following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of armed militants in the region. Security forces reportedly exchanged fire with suspected militants during the operation, which continued over the next two days.

Among the weapons recovered were two AK-47 rifles, one M4 Carbine, two SLRs, one SKS rifle, an improvised sniper .303 rifle, 17 single and double-barrel guns, and 11 SBL rifles. Authorities also seized assorted ammunition, communication equipment and other war-like stores.

Security agencies said search operations and area domination exercises are continuing in vulnerable locations as part of efforts to curb militant activities and extortion networks in the state.