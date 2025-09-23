Manipur police arrest RPF/PLA in major extortion crackdown in Thoubal

Manipur police have arrested a senior officer of the banned Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) in a significant operation targeting extortion rackets plaguing the state's educational institutions and government offices.

Mayanglambam Kiran Singh, 47, who operated under the aliases Shanti and Boipu, was apprehended from his residence in Ukhongsang Mayai Leikai on September 22. Singh held the rank of Sub/Sub Lieutenant within the outlawed organisation and had been systematically extorting money from schools, clubs, government employees, and civilians across Thoubal district.

The arrest represents a major blow to insurgent financing networks that have long terrorised local communities and hampered development work in the region. Police seized a mobile phone and SIM card from Singh's possession, which investigators believe contains crucial evidence of the extortion operations.

In a separate operation the same day, security forces conducting routine patrolling along the Sita-Tengnoupal Road made a substantial drug seizure. Personnel recovered approximately 120,000 World Yaba (WY) tablets weighing 13 kilograms from an abandoned motorcycle after the unidentified rider fled upon spotting the security team.

The 600 packets of contraband were found on a Kenbo bike that officials have now impounded along with the drugs. Investigators are working to identify and track down the fleeing suspect in what appears to be part of a larger narcotics trafficking operation through the border district.