Manipur Police arrest RPF/PLA member in Imphal West
Manipur Police arrested an RPF/PLA member in Imphal West on September 16. Joint forces remained deployed in Jiribam after armed miscreants allegedly fired on civilians.
- Combined teams acted on specific intelligence inputs for the September 16 operation
- Huidrom Pritam Singh, 45, was apprehended from Lamphel police station area
- The accused is the son of Huidrom Ranjit Singh from Imphal
Manipur police arrested a member of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Imphal West on September 16, while joint forces continued area domination operations in parts of Jiribam following an attack on civilians.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a combined team of the Imphal West district police CDO and 33 Assam Rifles arrested 45-year-old Huidrom Pritam Singh on September 16.
Singh, son of Huidrom Ranjit Singh, was apprehended from Takyelkhongbal Pongshubam Leikai under Lamphel police station.
Meanwhile, joint teams of Jiribam district police, the CRPF and Assam Rifles continued an area domination operation along the Barak-Jiri river axis on Thursday.
The operation is being carried out across Gilgal, Baiboni, Latingkhal and Muolzol villages following an incident in which armed miscreants allegedly opened fire on civilians.
Security forces have maintained a presence in the area to prevent further violence and support efforts to restore normalcy and maintain law and order.
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