Manipur Police arrest RPF/PLA member in Imphal West

Manipur police arrested a member of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Imphal West on September 16, while joint forces continued area domination operations in parts of Jiribam following an attack on civilians.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a combined team of the Imphal West district police CDO and 33 Assam Rifles arrested 45-year-old Huidrom Pritam Singh on September 16.

Singh, son of Huidrom Ranjit Singh, was apprehended from Takyelkhongbal Pongshubam Leikai under Lamphel police station.

Meanwhile, joint teams of Jiribam district police, the CRPF and Assam Rifles continued an area domination operation along the Barak-Jiri river axis on Thursday.

The operation is being carried out across Gilgal, Baiboni, Latingkhal and Muolzol villages following an incident in which armed miscreants allegedly opened fire on civilians.

Security forces have maintained a presence in the area to prevent further violence and support efforts to restore normalcy and maintain law and order.