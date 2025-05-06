The Manipur police arrested a second accused in connection with the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Mangal Football Academy, Khabam Lamkhai in Imphal East.

The latest arrest was made on May 5.

The accused, identified as Khangembam Shitaljit Meitei (28), a resident of Heingang Panthoibi Leikai in Imphal East district, was taken into custody following the arrest of a primary accused on April 4, 2025.

According to the police, the arrested individuals are accused of sexually assaulting at least 11 minor boys who were undergoing football training at the academy.

The survivors reportedly faced abuse over a sustained period while enrolled at the institution.

A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway. Authorities have refrained from disclosing further details, citing the sensitivity of the case and the ongoing inquiry.

The arrest comes amid growing concern over the safety and well-being of young athletes in training academies.

Civil society organisations and child rights groups have called for stringent action and systemic reforms to ensure better safeguards for minors in sports institutions.