Manipur police arrest seven insurgent cadres in coordinated operation

Manipur police conducted a major anti-insurgency operation on September 27, arresting six active members of banned militant organisations across multiple districts in a single day.

The operation targeted cadres from three different insurgent groups - the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM), and the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

Security forces arrested Laishram Jiten Singh, 56, an RPF/PLA operative from Lamdeng Mayai Leikai under Lamsang police station in Imphal West district. Originally from Kumbi Terakhong in Bishnupur district, Singh was found with a mobile phone during the arrest.

In Imphal East district, police apprehended Khaidem Sunila Devi, 55, an NRFM cadre from Mantripukhri Friends Colony under Heingang police station. Devi, who hails from Mayang Imphal Thana Wangkhei Leikai in Imphal West, was also carrying a mobile phone at the time of her arrest.

The most significant bust occurred when security forces simultaneously arrested two KCP (Noyon) members from their homes. Md. Mujibur Rahaman, 44, was detained from Lilong Turel Ahanbi Mathak Leikai under Lilong police station in Thoubal district, while Sorenshangbam Bungcha, also known as Winner, 44, was arrested from Naorem Leikai on Liwa Road Emoinu Leirak under Singjamei police station in Imphal West. Police recovered a .32 caliber pistol with magazine and two mobile phones from the duo.

Another KCP operative, Heikham Milan Singh, alias Khaba, 32, was arrested from Wangoo Mamang Shabal under Wangoo police station in Kakching district.

The coordinated raids also netted Moirangthem Chaobi Singh, known by multiple aliases including Yaima, Lanthoiba, and Kumar. The 50-year-old RPF/PLA member from Heirok Part-II Laishram Leikai in Thoubal district was arrested from Khurai Konsam Leikai under Porompat police station in Imphal East. Police said he was actively involved in extortion activities and inciting crowds against security forces. Officers seized his mobile phone and wallet.

A day earlier, on September 26, security forces had arrested another RPF/PLA cadre, Nongmaithem Gyaneshwor Singh, 49, from Kumbi bazar under Kumbi police station in Bishnupur district. Singh, who was providing logistical support to the organization, was found with a mobile phone and SIM card.

The arrests represent a significant blow to insurgent operations in the region, with authorities successfully targeting multiple groups simultaneously across different districts.