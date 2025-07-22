Manipur police arrest seven militants in coordinated operations across state

Security forces conducted multiple anti-insurgency operations across Manipur on July 21, resulting in the arrest of seven active militants and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons.

In a major breakthrough near the Indo-Myanmar border, three active cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were apprehended close to Border Pillar 79 in Pangal Basti under Moreh Police Station, Tengnoupal district.

The arrested individuals include Khumanthem Umakanta Singh alias Chinglai, 36, from Mongbung in Jiribam district; Pukhrambam Naoton Singh alias Tomthin, 22, from Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikei in Bishnupur district; and Soibam Bargil Meitei alias Phirefpa, 23, from Irom Meijrao in Imphal West district.

In a separate intelligence-driven operation, four United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) cadres were arrested from the Koirengei Chingol Leikai area under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. The arrested militants are Nishan Ngangbam alias Tamngakpa, 24; Laishangbam Roshan Singh alias Yaibi, 35; Chungkham Kiran Meitei alias Lepsinba, 21; and Chandam Ratan Meitei alias Lion, 41.

Security forces recovered substantial evidence from the UPPK operatives, including a silver Hyundai Getz car, cash totaling Rs 9,230, one Nepalese currency note worth Rs 10, five mobile phones, five SIM cards, four Aadhaar cards, and one PAN card.

The operations extended to weapon recovery missions in Kangpokpi district, where security forces conducted searches in Tingkai Khullen village and areas around Maohing and Changoubung villages.

The haul included sophisticated weaponry such as INSAS rifles, .303 rifles with telescopic sights, M16 rifles, MA1 assault rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, locally-made rifles, and various ammunition.