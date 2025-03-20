Manipur Police conducted a series of successful operations on March 19, resulting in the arrest of seven insurgents from various militant organisations and the seizure of significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

In Bishnupur District, authorities apprehended three individuals, including Khumukcham Ibomcha Singh, an active member of KCP (City Meitei). The 47-year-old, also known as Thabungton, was arrested alongside Yumnam Premkumar Singh (42) and Yumnam Anandkumar Singh (36), both originally from Thingkangphai Village in Churachandpur.

Officials recovered an M-20 pistol with magazine, ammunition of various calibers, and communication equipment including three Baofeng wireless sets.

In a separate operation in Bishnupur District, police arrested Salam Brojen Singh (47), an active member of the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), Kangleipak. Singh, formerly associated with KCP(Taibanganba), was apprehended in the Sandangkhong area under Kumbi Police Station.

Authorities reported that he was involved in extortion and intimidation of government officials. Eight demand letters from SOREPA and a list containing names of 38 schools in Bishnupur District were seized during the arrest.

The most significant haul came from an operation near Border Pillar 76 in Tengnoupal District, where security forces arrested two militants: Laishram Tomba Singh (27) of PREPAK (Pro) and Yumnam Roshan Meitei (33) of KYKL. The operation yielded a substantial weapons cache including a Light Machine Gun, an AK-56 rifle, over 300 rounds of ammunition, communication equipment, and military gear.