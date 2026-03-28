Manipur police arrest several insurgent operatives, seize arms and ammunition in coordinated operations

Security forces in Manipur recovered a cache of arms and explosives while arresting multiple active cadres linked to proscribed insurgent outfits. The operations, conducted over March 26–27, span Imphal West, Imphal East, and Tengnoupal districts.



According to official sources, a major recovery was made on March 27 from the Moidangpok Khunou area under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district. Security personnel seized a significant stockpile of weapons and tactical gear, including three locally made bolt-action single-barrel guns, two pistols with magazines, and a 2-inch mortar. The cache also comprised four anti-riot 38 mm cartridges, five rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a green belt, and two bags. Authorities believe the recovery may have averted potential threats in the sensitive region.

In a separate operation on March 26, an active cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended between Border Pillars 78 and 79 under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district. The individual has been identified as Chongtham Nanao Singh alias Khunou (29), a resident of Kakching district.

Continuing the crackdown, security forces on March 27 arrested two more insurgent operatives between Border Pillars 73 and 74, also under Moreh Police Station. The arrested individuals have been identified as Angom Lemba Meitei, also known as Liklaingamba (26), linked to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and Yumnam Boni Meitei alias Yaitamba (42), associated with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). Both hail from Imphal East and Imphal West districts, respectively.

In another operation the same day, an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/PLA, identified as Chingakham Nongpoknganba Meitei (21), was arrested from his locality under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Further tightening the net, security forces apprehended an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P), Thongam Premjit Singh (49), from his residence in Thangmeiband Kabrabam Leikai under Imphal Police Station. Notably, the accused is linked to a 2022 bomb explosion case in Sagolband Takhellambam Leikai. During the arrest, officials recovered a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from his possession.