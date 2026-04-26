Manipur police arrest six for disrupting public order in Imphal

Manipur Police has arrested six individuals accused of involvement in violence and disturbances affecting public peace in the greater Imphal area, officials said.

The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to restore order and prevent further unrest. Those taken into custody have been identified as Yumnam Somnath alias Nongsaba (21) from Lamsang Laingam Khul in Imphal West district, Ningthoujam Prem Singh (25) from Heikrujam Mamang Leikai under Nambol police station, and Sorokhaibam Rustom (25), a resident of Sugnu Chairel Awang Leikai, currently staying at Bamon Leikai.

Police also arrested Ngairangbam Yaikhomba (25) of Nongpok Sanjenbam Khullen, Wangkhem Ingo Meitei (30) from Sabungkhok Khunou, and Moirangthem Naoba Meitei (24) of Sabungkhok.

Authorities said the accused were allegedly involved in activities that disrupted law and order in parts of the Imphal region. Security measures have been intensified in sensitive areas, and further investigations are underway to identify any wider network or additional individuals linked to the incidents.

Officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.