Manipur police arrest six for disrupting public order in Imphal
Manipur Police arrested six people accused of involvement in violence and disturbances in Greater Imphal. The action comes amid intensified security and an ongoing probe into possible wider links.
- The operation aimed to restore calm across the region's sensitive pockets
- Those named come from Imphal West, Nambol, Sugnu and Sabungkhok
- Officials tied the suspects to violence that disturbed peace in Imphal
Manipur Police has arrested six individuals accused of involvement in violence and disturbances affecting public peace in the greater Imphal area, officials said.
The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to restore order and prevent further unrest. Those taken into custody have been identified as Yumnam Somnath alias Nongsaba (21) from Lamsang Laingam Khul in Imphal West district, Ningthoujam Prem Singh (25) from Heikrujam Mamang Leikai under Nambol police station, and Sorokhaibam Rustom (25), a resident of Sugnu Chairel Awang Leikai, currently staying at Bamon Leikai.
Police also arrested Ngairangbam Yaikhomba (25) of Nongpok Sanjenbam Khullen, Wangkhem Ingo Meitei (30) from Sabungkhok Khunou, and Moirangthem Naoba Meitei (24) of Sabungkhok.
Authorities said the accused were allegedly involved in activities that disrupted law and order in parts of the Imphal region. Security measures have been intensified in sensitive areas, and further investigations are underway to identify any wider network or additional individuals linked to the incidents.
Officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.
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