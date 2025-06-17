Manipur Police arrested six individuals on June 16, following the discovery of a missing person, Chesam Abdul Kadir from Paobitek Mayai Leikai during the night of June 10-11.

The homeowner where Kadir was found, Heikrujam Prafulo Singh (35) of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai, was taken into custody and remanded until June 23. Police simultaneously arrested five others, including three members of the Arambai Tenggol organisation.

The Arambai Tenggol members identified are Longjam Henson, also known as Naocha Meitei (24), Thounaojam Ashok Singh (20), and Huidrom Shyamsunder Singh (30). Two civilians, Heikrujam Premchand, known as Puremba (28), and Sapam Dayani Devi (42), were also arrested.

All six suspects appeared before a magistrate and received police custody remands through June 23.

The arrests bring the total number of detained individuals to nine - six Arambai Tenggol members and three civilians. Police have seized five vehicles during the investigation: three Gypsies, one DI pickup truck, and one Activa scooter.

Authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding Kadir's disappearance and subsequent discovery at the residence in the Mayai Lambi College Gate area of Imphal West District.