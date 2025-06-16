Security forces conducted multiple anti-insurgency operations across three districts in Manipur over the weekend, resulting in the arrest of six suspected militants and the recovery of firearms and explosives.

The most significant operation took place on June 14 near the Taret river in Kamjong District, where three operatives were apprehended with substantial weaponry.

Among those arrested were two members of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) - Bidyananda Shijagurumayam, 25, from Khurai Thongam Leikai in Imphal East, and Tonsana Moirangthem, 27, from Moirang Thamnapokpi in Bishnupur District. The third suspect, Omikanta Nongmaithem, 27, from Wangjing Lamding Bazaar in Thoubal District, was identified as a Kanglei People's Congress (KCP) member.

Security personnel recovered two pistols - a 7.65mm weapon with two live rounds and a .22 calibre pistol with three rounds - along with 25 detonators from the group. Cash totalling Rs 1,840 in Indian currency and 20,000 Myanmar kyat, plus two mobile phones, were also seized.

In separate operations on June 15, forces arrested three more suspects across two locations. Near Sawombung Bridge in Imphal East District, they detained Takhellambam Gandhi Singh, known by the alias Thouba, a 25-year-old KCP (MC Progressive) member from Thoubal District. A mobile phone, SIM card, and Aadhaar card were recovered from him.

The same day, two KCP (MFL) cadres were arrested at Shikhong Shemai Bazar in Thoubal District. The suspects - Songam Hungyo, 19, from Sada Lungthar, and Toijam Jamson Meitei, alias Boro, 25, from Kongpal Kongkham Leikai - were found with two mobile phones.