Manipur police arrest six militants in coordinated operations across four districts

Security forces detained six members of banned insurgent groups during operations conducted on October 26, seizing weapons, extortion materials and communication devices across Thoubal, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Kakching districts.

Authorities apprehended Bhramhacharimayum Ratankumar Sharma, 43, also known as Mangal, an active member of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), from his residence in Heirok Part-II, Khangarok. Officers recovered two mobile phones and two SIM cards during the arrest.

In a separate operation in Wangjing, Thoubal district, forces detained Haobijam Thoibi Devi, 35, known as Chanu, identified as an active woman cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive Wing Group).

Police say she was involved in extortion activities within the Thoubal district. Investigators seized 59 demand letters from KCP (PWG), two seals belonging to a project secretary of the organisation, two stamp pads, one mobile phone with a SIM card and various documents from her possession.

Security personnel arrested two members of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) at Thongkhong Luxmi Bazar in Imphal West district. The suspects — Longjam Yaiphaba Angom, 30, also called Nanao, and Oinam Henba Singh, 37 — allegedly extorted money and threatened government officials, doctors, college staff and civilians across valley areas. Officers confiscated a white Hyundai Verna car registered as MN05A 6564, two mobile phones and one Aadhaar card.

Manipur Police also detained two suspected members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) in Hiyanglam Terapishak Sekmaijin area, Kakching district. The arrested individuals, Elangbam Lamyanba Meitei, 29, known as Abungcha, and Laishram Indrakumar Singh, 25, were allegedly involved in extortion activities. Police recovered two mobile phones and one Aadhaar card from them.