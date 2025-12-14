Manipur police arrest six militants, seize arms in coordinated operations

Manipur police carried out coordinated operations across Imphal West and Imphal East districts on December 13, arresting six active cadres linked to three banned outfits and recovering weapons, ammunition and communication devices.

The most significant seizure came from the Canchipur area under the Singjamei police station in Imphal West district, where two active extortionists of PREPAK (PRO) were arrested. They were identified as Kshetrimayum Abinash Singh, 21, of Kakching Thonglan Pareng in Kakching district, and Rajkumar Daniel Singh, 31, also known as Loyataba, Jessy and Naoton, from Kwakeithel Thokchom Leikai, Imphal West.

Security personnel recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds, two rounds of .38 ammunition, three mobile phones and a two-wheeler from their possession.

Security forces also arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (PRO), one Thangjam Priyobarta Singh, 35, of Kumbi Mayai Leikai Ward No. 6 under Kumbi-PS, Bishnupur district, from his residence.

On the same day, two women cadres of UNLF (Koireng) were apprehended from Moirangkampu Sajeb Makha Leikai under Porompat police station in Imphal East district. The arrested individuals were Takhellambam Sanathoi Chanu, 19, also known as Loingakpi, from Tumukhong Awang Leikai, and Kongbrailakpam Rameshori Devi, 19, known by multiple aliases including Langlen and Buchu, a resident of the same locality where the arrest took place. Two mobile phones were seized during the operation.

Another operation led to the arrest of an active extortionist of UNLF (P) from Lamphel Super Market under Lamphel police station in Imphal West district. The accused, Karam Manikanta Singh, 46, also known as Amuba or MK Khuman, hails from Lamboikhongnangkhong. Security forces recovered two mobile phones, a wallet containing a PAN card and Rs 1,020 in cash from him.

Officials said the arrests were part of intensified efforts to curb extortion activities and dismantle militant networks operating in the valley districts. Further investigation is underway.