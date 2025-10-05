Manipur police arrest six militants, seize weapons cache in statewide crackdown

Manipur Police dismantled a militant recruitment operation over two days, arresting a 23-year-old man suspected of enlisting youths for the proscribed Revolutionary People's Front and its armed wing, the People's Liberation Army.

Leimapokpam Marjit Singh, known by the alias Khaba, was detained at his residence in Hiyanglam Makha Leikai on October 3. Authorities seized a mobile phone during the raid, which they believe contains evidence of his recruitment activities in Kakching district.

The arrest was part of a broader crackdown that netted six militants across multiple districts. Security forces also apprehended a 44-year-old RPF/PLA cadre, Wangkhem Santikumar Singh, from Bishnupur district, the same day.

Two additional RPF/PLA operatives were arrested in Imphal West's Chingmeirong area. Police allege the men, aged 31 and 27, ran an extortion racket targeting valley residents and mediated debt collection disputes through threats. Officers recovered a loaded .45 Glock pistol with 11 rounds, three mobile phones, cash totalling Rs 1.26 lakh, a four-wheeler, and related documents.

The following day, authorities arrested two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) in Imphal East district. Both men, both 44 years old, allegedly extorted money from hospitals, government officials, and civilians across the valley region.

Security forces separately recovered a significant weapons cache near Kotlen in Kangpokpi district on October 4. The haul included a Heckler & Koch G4 rifle, four other firearms, two improvised mortars, two hand grenades, and a tube launcher.