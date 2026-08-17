Manipur Police arrest suspected militants, drug traffickers in multiple operations

Security forces and Manipur Police carried out a series of operations across the state between August 11 and 15, resulting in the arrest of several suspected insurgents and drug traffickers, along with the seizure of suspected heroin, raw opium, firearms and ammunition.

On August 14, a joint team of CCP-PS, Women Police Station and 37 Assam Rifles acted on intelligence inputs about the presence of contraband in the Tuibong area of Churachandpur. The team arrested 26-year-old Nemneihoi Touthang, a resident of Leikot village in Kangpokpi district, who was staying at Tuibong.

A total of 197 soap cases containing suspected heroin powder were recovered from her possession. The seized substance weighed approximately 2.6 kg.

On the same day, an intelligence-based anti-narcotics operation by Imphal East District Police and the CRPF in Khergao Awang Sabal Leikai led to the arrest of five people.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ramesh Bhattarai, 36, Tej Bahadur Bhandari, 34, Raju Bhattarai, 33, Abisek Karki, 24, and Mahesh Rizal, 26.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 1.015 kg of raw opium, along with a Hyundai Eon car, a TVS Jupiter scooter and four mobile phones.

Separately, Manipur Police arrested an alleged active woman member of the RPF/PLA on August 11. Adhikarimayum Sarita Devi, 39, was arrested from her residence at Sagolband Sayang Konthoujam Leikai in Imphal West district.

Another operation on August 14 led to the apprehension of an alleged extortionist cadre of the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) from Kshetrigao under Porompat Police Station. The accused was identified as 44-year-old Md Amirkhan of Kshetrigao Awang Leikai in Imphal East district.

Security forces also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a cordon-and-search operation in Senam village under Tengnoupal Police Station on August 15.

A joint team of Tengnoupal District Police and 21 Assam Rifles recovered one INSAS Ex-Calibre rifle, two INSAS rifles, three INSAS LMG magazines and five rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS ammunition.

The operations come amid intensified security and anti-narcotics efforts across Manipur, with authorities continuing searches and intelligence-led operations in vulnerable areas.