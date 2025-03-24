Manipur Police and security forces recovered a significant weapons cache and made multiple arrests across the state on March 23, with the most substantial operation targeting PREPAK(Pro) militants.

In Kumbi Terakhong, Bishnupur District, authorities apprehended three PREPAK(Pro) cadres: Oinam Abung Meitei, 31, Yumlembam Romesh Singh, 47, and RK Navy Meitei, 32. The operation yielded an arsenal including a .303 LMG with magazines, multiple types of ammunition, grenade components, and a four-wheeler vehicle.

Another PREPAK(Pro) member, Md. Taj Khan, 37, was captured at Mantripukhri Bazar in Imphal East District. Officials report he was involved in extortion activities targeting local businesses.

Separately, police arrested Shagolshem Prabin Singh, 27, an active UNLF cadre accused of extortion from transport vehicles in Imphal West.

In Imphal East, authorities detained two Arambai Tenggol members, Kshetrimayum Nikhil Singh, 28, and Yumnam Pringanba Singh, 23, following a clash with UNLF(P) at Kongpal Khong on March 22. Four UNLF(P) members have already been taken into custody since the incident.