The Manipur police arrested three active militants belonging to different banned outfits from areas in Imphal-West districts, on February 8.

Two active members of the proscribed outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF - Pambei) were arrested from Narankonjil near Chandranadi Village, Imphal-West district.

The arrested individuals, identified as Khoisnam Ronaldo Singh (23) and Soram Ngouba Meitei (30), were directly involved in extortion activities from general public, government officials, shopkeepers, among others in Greater Imphal areas and in illegal smuggling of arms and ammunitions for use in extortion purposes.

From their possession, the police recovered the following items: one .32 Pistol along with magazine, one two-wheeler vehicle, two mobile phones and a wallet containing Rs. 3120.

In another operation, the police arrested one active member of RPF/PLA for involvement in extortion activities from rented houses and shops in Nagamapal and Uripok area.

The individual, identified as Ningthoujam Khamba (52), was arrested from Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak Machin near Public toilet under City-PS, Imphal-West district.

The police recovered a two-wheeler, two mobile handsets and a wallet containing Rs 510 and an Aadhaar card from his possession.