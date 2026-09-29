Manipur police arrest three, apprehend juvenile in anti-narcotics crackdown; 484 gm heroin seized

Manipur security forces and district police teams seized suspected heroin and codeine-based cough syrup in separate anti-narcotics operations across Imphal East and Bishnupur districts on September 28, arresting three people and apprehending a juvenile.

In the first operation, a joint team of Imphal East District Police, security forces and YADAM acted on intelligence and conducted a search at Nongmeibung under Porompat police station. Two men from Kwakta — 24-year-old Md Ayub Khan and 30-year-old Md Tomba — were arrested.

The team recovered 12 soap cases containing suspected Heroin No. 4, weighing 157 grams in total. A Maruti Suzuki van bearing registration number MN01CS-3664 was also seized.

In a separate operation, Porompat police recovered another consignment of suspected heroin from an abandoned car at Kshetrigao Sabal Leikai.

The team found an A-Star car bearing registration number MN01W-9822 and, during a search, recovered a bag containing 12 soap cases filled with suspected heroin powder. The contraband weighed 327 grams.

Both the suspected narcotics and the vehicle have been taken into custody for further legal action.

Meanwhile, Bishnupur District Police intercepted an Activa at Kwakta Terakhongshangbi and recovered 130 bottles of Vincof-Plus cough syrup containing 26 grams of codeine phosphate.

Police arrested 33-year-old Mouluvi Imran and apprehended a juvenile who was riding pillion. The accused, juvenile and seized items were handed over to Phougakchao Ikhai police station for further legal action.