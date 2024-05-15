Manipur police arrest three drug peddlers in Bishnupur district
In an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, Manipur Police have arrested three individuals from Nambol Maibam Chingmang in Bishnupur District, seizing substances suspected to be heroin.
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Manipur police arrest three drug peddlers in Bishnupur district
Manipur Police arrested three individuals in Nambol Maibam Chingmang, Bishnupur District, on May 15. The suspects were found in possession of 13 soap cases filled with what is believed to be heroin.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Rukshana (25), Rabina alias Thambal (48), and Md. Sabir Khan (30). Along with the suspected drugs, authorities also seized a four-wheeler vehicle used by the suspects.
This operation marks another step in the ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in the region.
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