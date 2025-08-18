Manipur police arrest three drug smugglers in Bishnupur district

Security forces intercepted a major heroin smuggling operation along NH-02 in Bishnupur district, seizing over 369 grams of the narcotic and arresting three individuals.

Two men, identified as Md. Najeruddin @ Babu Phisubam (42) and Md. Altab Khan @ Boy Moijingmayum (31), both residents of Kwakta Ward No. 8, were apprehended near Terakhongshangbi Bazar under Moirang police jurisdiction.

Authorities recovered 22 soap cases containing heroin powder, totalling 256 grams, along with a four-wheeler and two mobile phones.

Later the same day, Md. Arub Khan Ipham @ Khansa (26) of Kwakta Khuman Ward No. 5 was arrested at Kwakta Sabal Leikai under Phougakchao Ikhai police jurisdiction.

Officials seized 10 soap cases of heroin weighing 113 grams, a four-wheeler, and a mobile phone with a SIM card.

Investigations are underway to trace the sources and distribution network of the seized narcotics.