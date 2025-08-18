Manipur police arrest three drug smugglers in Bishnupur district
Three drug smugglers were arrested by Manipur police in Bishnupur with over 350 grams of heroin. Authorities are investigating to break the narcotics network involved
- Security forces seized 369 grams of heroin in Bishnupur district
- Three individuals arrested in connection with heroin smuggling operation
- Authorities recovered vehicles and phones aiding ongoing investigation
Security forces intercepted a major heroin smuggling operation along NH-02 in Bishnupur district, seizing over 369 grams of the narcotic and arresting three individuals.
Two men, identified as Md. Najeruddin @ Babu Phisubam (42) and Md. Altab Khan @ Boy Moijingmayum (31), both residents of Kwakta Ward No. 8, were apprehended near Terakhongshangbi Bazar under Moirang police jurisdiction.
Authorities recovered 22 soap cases containing heroin powder, totalling 256 grams, along with a four-wheeler and two mobile phones.
Later the same day, Md. Arub Khan Ipham @ Khansa (26) of Kwakta Khuman Ward No. 5 was arrested at Kwakta Sabal Leikai under Phougakchao Ikhai police jurisdiction.
Officials seized 10 soap cases of heroin weighing 113 grams, a four-wheeler, and a mobile phone with a SIM card.
Investigations are underway to trace the sources and distribution network of the seized narcotics.
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