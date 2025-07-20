Manipur cops arrest three for assaulting youth in Bishnupur

Manipur's Bishnupur district police arrested three individuals in connection with the abduction and assault of 24-year-old Moirangmayum Khagemba Singh of Ithai Bazaar.

The youth was allegedly picked up and beaten by unidentified persons at Keirenphabi village, after which he was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Following a swift response to the incident, police cordoned off suspected areas and apprehended Koijam Roshan Meitei (32) of Pukhao Iranpham, currently residing at Moirang PWD Leirak; Haobijam Somokanta Singh (31) of Sunusiphai Maka Leikai; and Kongjengbam Napoleon Singh (26) of Phougakchao Ikhai, presently staying at Moirang Lamkhai Relief Camp.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the assault.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police detained 15 vehicles on 18 July 2025 for violating various traffic rules, including driving without a Registration Certificate (RC) and vehicles lacking number plates. Additionally, tinted films were removed from 22 vehicles during the drive.