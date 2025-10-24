Manipur police arrest three in major drug bust; narcotics and psychotropic substances seized

Manipur security forces have intercepted a substantial quantity of narcotics in a series of operations across three districts, with the most significant seizure involving approximately one kilogramme of WY tablets.

Authorities arrested 51-year-old Md Muhammad Iboyai from Borayangbi Mayai Leikai in Moirang sub-division, Bishnupur district, outside Tengnoupal police station on October 23. Officers recovered the large packet of WY tablets alongside a two-wheeler with registration documents, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card.

The operation comes amid heightened enforcement efforts against drug trafficking in the region. WY tablets, containing the psychotropic substance Yaba, have become a growing concern for law enforcement agencies due to their widespread abuse.

Police detained 54-year-old Md Bogimayum Khommei from Paobitek Maning Leikai, Wangoi sub-division, Imphal West district, in a separate incident the previous day. Officers apprehended him near Martyrs Park along National Highway 2 under Mao police station jurisdiction in the Senapati district.

Authorities confiscated nine soap cases containing 119 grammes of brown sugar, along with a mobile phone, identification documents, and a carrying bag.

Security personnel arrested 26-year-old Sagomsungpham Sohail from Khomidok Mayai Leikai in his residential area under Heingang police station, Imphal East district, on October 21. The raid yielded 91 bottles of Tusserex-TR cough syrup, a psychotropic substance frequently misused, along with Rs 12,780 in cash and a mobile phone.

Police have registered cases against all three individuals under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigations are ongoing to trace potential supply networks and identify other persons involved in the trafficking operations.