The Manipur police arrested three individuals in two different operations, reiterating the committment of security forces to restoring peace and ensuring public safety.

In one operation, the security personnel arrested a cadre of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) from Wabagai area, in Kakching district.

The individual was arrested in connection with extortion activities in Kakching areas.

The arrested person was identified as Thounaojam Johnson Singh (42), a resident of of Wabagai Leirak Achouba.

In another operation carried out by the security forces, two persons were arrested with suspected WY tablets and brown sugar in Churachandpur district.

A four-wheeler was also intercepted from Khuga, Matta village under Churachandpur PS.

The arrested duo were identified as P. Thangkhanlam (45)

and Mangliankhup (32).

From their possession, the police recovered the following items:

- 60 soap cases of suspected brown sugar weighing 776 grams approximately.

- 537 tablets of suspected WY tablet weighing 60 grams.

- Four-wheeler.

Moreover, in a bid to maintain vigil in the state, the security personnel carried out search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 331 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 was ensured, while strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations. Security convoy has been provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

106 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by the police.