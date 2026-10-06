Manipur Police arrest three, including KCP (PWG) cadre involved in militant recruitment

Security forces and police arrested three people in separate operations across Manipur on October 5, including an alleged active cadre of the KCP (PWG), a suspected drug carrier and a man accused of illegal arms and explosives dealings.

A joint team of CDO-Thoubal and security forces arrested 28-year-old Thongram Keli Meitei alias Khuman from Wangjing Bazar in Thoubal district. Police identified him as the son of late Th Kumar Meitei of Tentha Khongbal, currently residing at Tentha Marongband.

According to security forces, Meitei is an active cadre of the KCP (PWG) and was involved in recruiting new cadres for the outfit. He was arrested during an operation on October 5.

In a separate operation, an Activa rider was intercepted during naka checking at the Tengnoupal Police Station Naka Checkpost following reliable intelligence inputs. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of six packets of suspected WY tablets weighing around 5.4 kg.

The rider, identified as 31-year-old Helminlal Haokip, son of Jaimkhollet Haokip and a resident of Moreh in Tengnoupal district, was arrested. The suspected contraband and the Activa were also seized.

Meanwhile, a joint team of CDO-Imphal East, Andro Police Station and security forces arrested 23-year-old Md Samsudduha alias Eton from Thambalnu Market in Imphal East in connection with a case registered at Andro Police Station.

Samsudduha is accused of involvement in the illegal procurement and sale of arms, ammunition and explosives. Investigators found that he had allegedly supplied a hand grenade through two women in July 2026 for sale to another associate for Rs 10,000.

The accused was subsequently handed over to Andro Police Station for further legal action.