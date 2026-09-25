Manipur police arrest three insurgent cadres in Imphal West

Security forces arrested three cadres of proscribed insurgent groups in separate operations in Imphal West district on September 24, recovering firearms, grenades and ammunition, according to police.

The Imphal West Commando unit arrested two alleged cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) from Tabungkhok Mayai Leikai, Lane No. 11 Leirak Machin, under Patsoi police station.

The two were identified as 38-year-old Phandom Dinesh Singh alias Thembung alias Wangba, a resident of Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai, and 34-year-old Aheibam Silan Meitei, also from the same locality.

Police said two Chinese hand grenades with detonators, a Glock 19 pistol with a magazine containing five rounds and a Honda Activa were recovered from their possession.

In a separate operation, the Imphal West Commando unit arrested 25-year-old Okram Gobin Meitei, an alleged cadre of the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF)/People's Liberation Army (PLA), from the Langjing area under Patsoi police station.

Meitei, a resident of Pombikhok Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district, was allegedly involved in extortion activities, police said.

Further investigation into the cases is underway.