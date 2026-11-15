Manipur Police arrested three active insurgent cadres belonging to two banned outfits in separate operations over two days, while Assam Rifles apprehended a Myanmar national and seized a cache of arms and ammunition along the Indo-Myanmar border.

On November 12, the CDO Bishnupur and Special Forces arrested an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Apunba), identified as Ngangom Ibomcha Singh alias Harou, 28, from Irengbam Mamang Makha Leikai.

Further investigation led to the arrest of his alleged accomplice, Konjengbam Kumarjit Singh alias Ngakpa, 41, another active cadre of the outfit. He was apprehended from his residence at Nambol Leimapokpam Awang Leikai.

Both arrests were linked to alleged extortion activities.

In a separate operation on November 13, the CDO Imphal East, acting on intelligence inputs corroborated by Assam Rifles' 31 Battalion, arrested an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei).

The accused, identified as Thingbaijam Naobi Singh alias Yaima, 47, was arrested from Wangkhei Ayangpalli Road under Porompat police station in Imphal East district. He was allegedly involved in extortion targeting government offices and private firms. A TVS Jupiter scooter and Rs 10,000 in cash were seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles apprehended a 48-year-old Myanmar national, identified as Soetunou, near Border Pillar No. 75 along the Indo-Myanmar border on November 14.

The operation followed specific intelligence inputs about three individuals allegedly moving across the border with arms and ammunition. While one person was apprehended, the other two managed to escape towards Myanmar.

Security personnel recovered three AK-47 rifles with three magazines, 172 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, and three grenades, including a Chinese grenade, a 40 mm high-explosive rifle grenade and an M-46 Lathode grenade.

Two telescopic sights and a steel ammunition box were also seized. Further operations are underway.