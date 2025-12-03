Manipur police arrest three insurgent cadres in separate operations

A series of coordinated operations across Manipur led to the arrest of three insurgent cadres linked to different banned underground groups, according to security officials. The detentions form part of an ongoing push to curb extortion networks and militant activity in the state.

The most recent arrest took place on December 2, when security personnel apprehended Laishram Pronanjit Singh, 25, alleged extortion operative of the UNLF (K). He was detained at Uripok Yambem Leikai in Imphal West. Officers recovered a mobile phone believed to have been used for communication related to extortion activities.

A day earlier, on December 1, forces in Kakching district detained Thounaojam Subhashchandra Meitei, identified as an active member of the RPF/PLA. He was picked up from Waikhong Kangsam Leikai, where he had been residing. A mobile phone was seized during the operation.

In a separate action the same day, security teams arrested Thounaojam Yaima Meitei, 40, described as an active cadre of the KCP (PWG). He was detained at Langthabal Kunja Makha Leikai in Imphal West, and officers recovered a mobile phone along with a SIM card.

Officials say the arrests are expected to provide leads into wider extortion networks and operational links among insurgent groups active in the region.