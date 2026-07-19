Manipur Police arrest three insurgent cadres in separate operations

Manipur police arrested three alleged insurgent cadres linked to different proscribed outfits during separate operations carried out across Manipur on July 17 and 18, officials said.

An active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), identified as Yangabam Boicha Meitei alias Boinao (29) from Imphal East district, was apprehended on July 17 near the Indo-Myanmar border opposite Border Pillar 67 under Molcham Police Station in Chandel district. A country-made .22 pistol and a Motorola communication set were recovered from his possession.

In another operation on July 18, security personnel arrested an active cadre of the United Revolutionary Front (URF), identified as Md. Leihimuddin alias Yangba (37), from Khurai Heikrumakhong Khomidok Bazar in Imphal East district under the jurisdiction of Heingang Police Station.

Earlier, on July 17, an alleged extortionist associated with the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei), Khundongbam Ithoi Singh (32) of Phaknung Awang Leikai in Imphal East district, was arrested from his residence under Lamlai Police Station.

Security agencies said further investigation is underway in all three cases.