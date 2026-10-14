Manipur Police have arrested three alleged insurgent cadres linked to the KCP (Wanglen Group), PREPAK and KYKL in separate operations in Bishnupur and Imphal districts, officials said.

One of the arrested men is allegedly involved in extortion activities in the Kwakta area, while another is accused of hurling a hand grenade at a fuel station in Moirang in January 2026.



According to police information, a combined team of the Criminal Investigation Department's (CDO) Bishnupur unit arrested Md. Abdul Hakim, 60, on October 13 from his locality in Kwakta Sevla Gram Panchayat, Ward No. 1. He is alleged to be an active member of the KCP (Wanglen Group) and was reportedly involved in extortion activities in the Kwakta area.



In a separate operation on the same day, a team of CDO Imphal East arrested Ahongshangbam Pinkumani Singh, alias Boynao, 39, from Singjamei Okram Leikai under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district.

Police identified Singh as a self-styled corporal and an active cadre of PRE-PAK. The arrest was made based on intelligence inputs, officials said.



Earlier, on October 12, the CDO Bishnupur team arrested Salam Punshi Meitei, 44, an alleged active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), from Moirang Thanga Parking.



Meitei is accused of hurling a hand grenade at M/S Elidas Fuel Station at Moirang Thana Leikai in January 2026.



The arrests come amid continuing security operations against insurgent groups and their alleged criminal activities in Manipur. Further details regarding the cases and subsequent legal proceedings are awaited.