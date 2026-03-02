Manipur police arrest three insurgent cadres, seize pistol and ammunition

Security forces have arrested three alleged active members of proscribed insurgent outfits in separate operations across Manipur over the past two days, recovering a firearm, ammunition and communication devices.

A 21-year-old alleged cadre of the banned outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) was apprehended on March 1 from Phaknung Awang Leikai under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district. The accused, identified as Khundrakpam Anilkumar Singh alias Manganglakpa of Sawombung Thongkhong, was found in possession of a mobile phone, officials said.

In a separate operation carried out on February 28, security personnel arrested an alleged active member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from the Yairipok Lamkhai area under Thoubal police station. The individual was identified as Ibungomacha Laishram alias Rocky alias Ibomcha (43), a resident of Gaili village in Peren district, Nagaland, currently staying at Singjamei Yumnam Leikai in Imphal West district. A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from him.

Another operation on February 28 led to the arrest of a 29-year-old alleged cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), also known as PREPAK (Pro), from his residence at Wangoi Khaidem Leikai under Wangoi police station in Imphal West district. The accused, Khaidem Narendra Singh alias Angou alias Maikeingakpa, was found with one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, four rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and a mobile phone with a SIM card.

Police sources said the arrests were part of ongoing counter-insurgency measures aimed at curbing unlawful activities and disrupting communication networks of banned organisations. Further investigation is underway.