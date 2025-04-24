Security forces conducted a series of arrests targeting militant group members in Imphal East District on Wednesday. Three individuals affiliated with separate outfits were taken into custody, all on April 23.

Loushambam Sundar Singh, 34, also known as Bungbung, was arrested near the market shed in Nongpok Sanjenbam Khullen. Authorities identified him as an active member of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) outfit involved in extortion operations.

In a separate action, security personnel arrested 27-year-old Loitongbam Naoba Singh in the Sawombung-Pourabi area. Officials report he was an active member of PREPAK engaged in extortion activities.

The third arrest occurred in Keibi Heikak Mapal, where forces detained 45-year-old Sairem Ibungo, identified as a member of KYKL. During his arrest, authorities seized multiple items, including a four-wheeler vehicle, two mobile phones, and a wallet containing 2,600 rupees.

All three suspects were apprehended under the jurisdiction of police stations in Imphal East District - Lamlai PS for the first two arrests and Sagolmang PS for the third.