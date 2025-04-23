Police forces in Manipur apprehended three active members of different insurgent groups during security operations conducted on April 22.

In Imphal West District, authorities arrested 20-year-old Tongbram Dolly Devi, an active member of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) faction. The arrest took place at Lamphel Supermarket near the Traffic Island. Devi, originally from Kadangband Mayai Leikai in Lamshang, currently resides near Sangai Hospital on RIMS Road.

The same day, security forces detained Wangkhairakpam Nandi Singh, a 42-year-old operative of PREPAK. Singh, from Lousangkhong Makha Leikai, was captured at Napet Palli Thongkong adjacent to the DGR Velocity KSK oil pump in Imphal East District.

In a third operation, forces arrested 25-year-old Laishram Nongdamba Singh, also known as Lanleiba, an active member of KYKL (SOREPA). The arrest occurred in his home area of Hiyangthang Makha Leikai in Imphal West District. Authorities seized a mobile phone during his apprehension.