Manipur police arrest three insurgent operatives, seize rifles and explosives

Coordinated security operations across Manipur on February 18 led to the arrest of three active members of banned insurgent groups and the recovery of a significant cache of firearms and explosives from multiple districts.

Police said a 53-year-old cadre linked to the proscribed RPF/PLA was arrested from the Khangabok area under the Thoubal police station in Thoubal district. Investigators allege he was involved in recruiting new members for the outfit and tracking the movement of security forces. The information gathered was reportedly passed on to handlers of the organisation.

A separate operation in Imphal West district resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old member of the UNLF (Koireng) faction from his residence at Lamlongei Maning Leikai under Lamshang police station. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized during the search.

Another alleged cadre, identified as a 34-year-old operative of the KCP (PWG), was detained from Singjamei Chinga Makha under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district. Security personnel recovered a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from his possession. Officials described him as being involved in extortion activities.

Arms and explosives were also recovered during search operations in border and hill areas. Two pistols with magazines and two Chinese hand grenades were found in the general area of Yangoubung near Border Pillar 72 under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district. The grenades were destroyed on the spot.

In another search conducted in the Loitang Leikinthabi hill range under Sekmai police station in Imphal West district, forces recovered one AK-47 Ghatak rifle with magazine, two .303 rifles, one double-barrel rifle, one single-barrel rifle, three No. 36 high-explosive grenades and five improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Officials said the recoveries underline the continued presence of illegal arms in vulnerable areas and the ongoing efforts to disrupt recruitment, intelligence gathering and extortion networks linked to insurgent outfits operating in the state.