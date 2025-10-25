Manipur police arrest three insurgents linked to different militant groups

Manipur police conducted simultaneous operations across three districts of the state on October 24, resulting in the arrest of militants from separate insurgent groups and the seizure of weapons and identification documents.

The most significant arrest came in Churachandpur district, where forces apprehended 18-year-old Haominthang Haokip, an active member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), from his residence in Old Gelmoul. Authorities recovered a pistol loaded with two live rounds, along with a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card. According to officials, Haokip had been actively involved in extortion activities and illegal fund collection from businesses and residents in Churachandpur town.

In Kakching district, forces arrested Salam Sushil Singh, 23, identified as an active cadre of the banned outfit KCP (Taibanganba). The arrest took place at his residence in Kakching Wairi Bamon Pareng locality. Security personnel seized a mobile phone, Aadhaar card and PAN card from his possession.

The third arrest occurred in Imphal West district, where Shamjetsabam Sanjit Singh, 42, also known by the aliases Inaobi and Nongshaba, was detained from Sangaithel Makha Leikai under Patsoi police station jurisdiction. Singh, believed to be an active member of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), was found with a mobile phone at the time of his arrest.

All three suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. The arrests come amid ongoing security operations to curb militant activities and illegal extortion networks operating in the state.