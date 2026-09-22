Manipur Police arrest three KCP cadres, recover arms and grenade in separate operations

Manipur police arrested three active cadres of two factions of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) in separate operations in Manipur on September 21, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Thoubal district commandos and 31 Assam Rifles arrested 21-year-old Yumnam Ramos Singh, alias Lakpa, from the Andro general area.

Singh, a resident of Keinou Mongkhang Leikai in Bishnupur district, is the son of Yumnam Ingocha Singh. He was identified by the security forces as an active cadre of the KCP (MFL).

In a separate operation, a joint team of the Imphal East commandos, 2 JAK LI and 8 Bihar Regiment arrested two active members of the KCP (Apunba) from the Lamlai Wangkheichou area of Imphal East.

The two arrested men were identified as 22-year-old Ngangom Laoijinhenba Meitei, alias Khanganba, and 28-year-old Ngangom Hemba Meitei, alias Yenao.

The security forces also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a separate search operation in Imphal West on September 21.

A combined team of the Imphal West commandos and 33 Assam Rifles conducted a search in the adjoining areas of Akham and Lamdeng villages under Lamsang police station. The operation led to the recovery of nine 9 mm pistols, one locally made lathe gun, two bolt-action single-barrel guns and one No. 36 high-explosive grenade.

The team also recovered five TSMs. The recovered weapons and other items were seized for further investigation, officials said.