Manipur Police arrested three cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) [KCP (MFL)] on March 20, in a crackdown on militant activities. The individuals, identified as Aheibam Gandhi alias Nanao (35), Thongam Naoba Meitei (21), and Ningthouba Momocha Singh, were arrested at Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West District.

The trio was involved in abduction for ransom. A four-wheeler and four mobile phones with SIM cards were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, extensive security operations were carried out in the hill and valley districts, resulting in major recoveries of weapons, explosives, and other materials linked to militant activities.

In an operation near Apunlok Canal, between Kangchup and Singda Kadangband under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West District, security forces recovered one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, one pistol with a magazine, ten cartridges, two 36 HE grenades without ignitor sets, two military helmets, two bulletproof jackets, four locally made iron bulletproof plates, and two Baofeng wireless handsets without batteries.

Another operation at Yairipok Gwarok under Yairipok Police Station, Thoubal District, led to the recovery of two 7.62 mm SLRs, each with an empty magazine, and 20 rounds of .303 live ammunition.

A separate search at K. Geljang and K. Patbung villages under Kangchup Police Station in Kangpokpi District resulted in the seizure of two 7.62 mm rifles with magazines, three 7.62 mm live rounds, one .303 bore rifle with a magazine, one locally made .315 bore pistol with a magazine, one .22 caliber air pistol with an empty case, one Pompi gun, nine live 12-bore rounds, five Baofeng radio sets, and three radio set chargers.

In Jiribam District, security forces uncovered a significant cache of explosives at Uchathol Mayai Leikai under Jiribam Police Station. The seized items included 100 sticks of Stardyne-901 explosives, classified as Class II CAT-ZZ, weighing approximately 12.5 kg, along with 20 live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and two plastic bags.

Further operations in the Moulzawl and Binselu Rubber Plantation areas of Jiribam District resulted in the discovery of five locally made single-barrel guns, one locally made 12-bore rifle, one locally made pistol, two Pompi guns, six Pompi bombs, one improvised explosive device (IED) with remote and electrical initiation, and two gelatin sticks.