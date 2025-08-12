Manipur cops arrest KCP militants in multi-district operations

Security forces in Manipur have intensified their crackdown on militant activities, arresting three active cadres of different factions of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) over the past two days in coordinated operations across multiple districts.

On August 11, personnel apprehended Wakambam Sunilkanta Meitei, 25, of Pungdongbam Awang Leikai, an active member of KCP (Apunba City Meitei), from his locality.

On the same day, in a separate operation, security forces nabbed Mayengbam Amitab Singh, alias Khaba, 32, of Wabagai Thingel Leikai, Kakching district—an active cadre of KCP (PWG)—from Tekcham Maning Ching area under Khongjom Police Station, Thoubal district. Investigators linked him to a firing incident targeting CDO personnel and to issuing threats to staff at NIT Imphal. Seized from his possession were a .32 pistol with magazine, 50 live rounds of assorted calibres, four INSAS magazines, and two mobile phones with SIM cards.

Earlier, on August 10, Manipur Police arrested Huidrom Suder Singh, alias Sanathoi alias Salai, 39, of Sekta Awang Leikai, Imphal East district, an active cadre of KCP (Noyon), from Khurai Chaithabi Leirak under Porompat Police Station. Police said he was involved in extorting money from the Khabeisoi area to fund the banned outfit. Two mobile phones were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, regular law enforcement drives continued. On August 11, police issued 21 challans to traffic violators, amounting to Rs 39,000, and removed tinted films from 26 vehicles the previous day. Search operations and area domination exercises were carried out in fringe and vulnerable areas across the state, with 111 checkpoints set up in the hills and valley districts. Police detained 11 persons at these checkpoints for further verification.