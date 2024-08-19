On August 17, 2024, the Manipur Police successfully detained three KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) cadres in Khori Arcade, Hiyangthang, Imphal West. The arrested individuals, namely Sanju Wahengbam (20), Soibam Manoj Singh (27), and Soibam Lanchenba Meitei (24), were reportedly involved in extortion activities.

In the operation, law enforcement officials seized several items from the accused, including three mobile handsets, a four-wheeler vehicle and a sum of Rs. 50,110 in cash.