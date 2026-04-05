Manipur police arrest three KCP (PWG) cadres, recover arms and explosives near Moreh

Manipur police arrested three active members of the proscribed KCP (PWG) during coordinated operations across Imphal East and Imphal West districts on April 4.

The individuals have been identified as Thangjam Yaiphaba Meitei, also known as Rabi alias Piktru (32), from Yumnam Patlou Mamang Leikai in Imphal East; Laitonjam Ramakanta Meitei, alias Bothe (35), originally from Uyumpok Maning Leikai and currently residing at Khurai Arambam Leirak in Imphal East; and Thongam Herojit, alias Gudupao (39), from Tendongyang Mayai Leikai in Imphal West. All three were apprehended from their respective residences.

Security personnel seized three mobile handsets and two Aadhaar cards during the arrests. Officials said the operation was based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the activities of the group in the region.

In a separate development on 3 April 2026, a major cache of arms and explosives was recovered along the stretch between border pillars 72 and 73 near Yangoubung village under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district.

The recovered items included one AK-47 rifle with magazine, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, four detonators, eight batteries, a tactical radio set, a first aid kit, and Myanmar currency amounting to 16,800 kyats. Sixteen improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also found at the site and were destroyed in situ by security teams.

Authorities believe the recovery may have disrupted potential insurgent activities in the border area. Further investigation is underway to establish links between the seized materials and militant networks operating in the region.