Manipur Police arrested three alleged active cadres of proscribed militant outfits KYKL and KCP in separate operations across Imphal West and Imphal East districts on November 18.

A team of the Special CDO Unit, Khabeisoi, arrested two alleged active cadres of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Imphal West district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kharibam Jotin Singh alias Tangba, 40, a resident of Heinoupok Ema Yumjao Leirembi Maning, and Laishram Anand Meitei alias Sana, 37, of Chajing Karam Makha Leikai.

In a separate operation, a team of CDO Bishnupur arrested an alleged active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from Minuthong Hafiz Hatta in Imphal East district.

The accused, identified as Abdul Safi Ansari alias Motor, 44, a resident of the same locality, was allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Meanwhile, a joint team of the Thoubal CDO and Yairipok Police Station seized approximately 2.107 kg of suspected brown sugar during a vehicle check at Yairipok Phouden on November 17.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the team was conducting mobile vehicle checks when an e-rickshaw suddenly stopped and its driver fled towards a nearby residential area.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the suspected contraband. Both the e-rickshaw and the seized substance were handed over to Yairipok Police Station for further investigation.

Police said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the driver.