Manipur Police have arrested three active insurgent cadres in separate operations targeting widespread extortion activities across the state, officials confirmed on Monday.

The arrests highlight a disturbing trend where insurgent groups have been exploiting vulnerable families by promising backdoor admissions to educational institutions in exchange for money, alongside traditional extortion targeting businesses and government offices.

The most significant arrest occurred on May 24 when security forces detained Md. Sadam, a 31-year-old active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba), from the Yaingangpokpi area in Imphal East. Sadam, a resident of Kwakta Khuman in Bishnupur District, was later formally arrested at Thoubal District Headquarters.

Police investigations revealed that Sadam had been running an elaborate scam targeting desperate parents by promising guaranteed admissions to schools and colleges in the valley through illegal means. Authorities seized multiple identity documents and electronic devices from his possession, including two mobile phones, SIM cards, and various identification cards.

The same day, police arrested Nambram Amujao Singh, also known as Lanngakpa, a 25-year-old cadre of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei). Singh was arrested near the Koireng statue on Moirang Sendra Road in Bishnupur District. Originally from Churachandpur District, he had been staying at the Moirang College Relief Camp while conducting extortion operations targeting local businesses, government institutions, and civilians across Bishnupur and Imphal areas.

The third arrest took place on May 25 when police detained Wahengbam Isriel Singh, known by the alias Chalamba, from Patsoi Part-I village in Imphal West District. The 47-year-old KCP cadre was also directly involved in extortion activities, with officers seizing two mobile phones and SIM cards from his possession.

All three suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue into their networks and accomplices.