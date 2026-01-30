Manipur police arrest three militants in coordinated security operations

Security forces intensified counter-insurgency operations across Manipur on January 29, leading to multiple arrests, recovery of arms and explosives, and the neutralisation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the Indo–Myanmar border.

In Imphal East district, Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of KCP (MC Progressive) from the Palace Gate area under Porompat police station. The arrested individuals were identified as Akhom David Singh alias Atomba (24) of Ngangkha Lawai Maning Leikai, Bishnupur district, and Potshangbam Johnson Singh alias Abungo (25) of Moirang Khuthekpi, also in Bishnupur. Both were residing in Khumbong Khaidem Awang Leikai under Patsoi police station in Imphal West district. Two mobile phones were seized during the arrest.

In a separate operation the same day, security forces apprehended an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro) (G-5) from his residence at Nongada Awang Leikai under Lamlai police station, Imphal East district. The arrested individual, Yumnam Panchayaiphaba Meitei alias Yaikhomba (30), was found in possession of a mobile phone, which was seized.

Significant recoveries were also reported from border and hill districts. From the general area of Tarao Lamkhai under Tengnoupal police station, security forces recovered three improvised Pompi mortars, one IED, three hand grenades, and a walkie-talkie set with charger.

Along the Indo–Myanmar border near Border Pillars 72–73, three IEDs recovered from Yangoubung village under Moreh police station were safely neutralised, averting potential threats in the sensitive border zone.

Meanwhile, a major cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from Saikul village area under Churachandpur police station. The seizure included one automatic rifle with an empty magazine, one locally made bolt-action rifle, one .22 pistol with magazine, one locally made revolver with six rounds, three IEDs, five live 7.62 mm SLR rounds, and a pair of boots.

Officials said the operations were part of sustained efforts to disrupt militant networks and secure vulnerable areas, particularly along the international border and conflict-prone districts of the state.