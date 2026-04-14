Manipur police arrest three militants, recover arms and destroy bunkers in coordinated operations

Crackdown on insurgent networks intensified across Manipur as security forces carried out multiple operations on April 13, leading to key arrests, seizure of weapons and ammunition, and the dismantling of militant infrastructure in several districts.

Two individuals from Hiyanglam Awang Leikai were arrested from Lilong Haoreibi Makha Leikai in Thoubal district for their alleged links with the proscribed group Kangleipak Communist Party (Ibungo Ngangom faction). The accused have been identified as Elangbam Surjit Singh, a Havildar attached to Kakching CDO, and Maibam Ronaldo. A service pistol along with ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition was seized from Surjit Singh, raising concerns over the misuse of official weapons.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police, assisted by Assam Police, arrested Hodam Romen Singh alias Naobi (39) from Rupnagar under Lanka Police Station in Hojai district. A resident of Jiribam, he is an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) and its armed wing People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and is allegedly involved in extortion activities. He is also a co-accused in a case registered at Jiribam Police Station.

Security forces also dismantled four bunkers in Mongkot Chepu village under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district. Thirty-five empty cartridge cases were recovered from the site, indicating prior militant activity in the area.

Another operation between Tingpibung and Leplen villages under Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district led to the recovery of five country-made bolt-action single-barrel weapons, three locally made firearms, one No. 36 hand grenade, two rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, fifty empty cases of various calibres, and two radio sets with a charger.

Earlier, on April 11, a major cache of arms and explosives was recovered from the BP 115 area under Chassad Police Station in Kamjong district. The haul included two AK-47 rifles with magazines, one .22 rifle, sixteen mortar bombs, six RPG rounds, five grenades, 461 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, and fourteen 12-bore cartridges.

Officials said the operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activity and dismantle militant networks in the region.