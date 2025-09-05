Manipur police arrest three militants, recover arms and drugs in statewide crackdown

Manipur police conducted multiple anti-insurgency operations across Manipur on September 4, arresting three active militants and recovering a substantial weapons cache, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat armed groups in the northeastern state.

The most significant arrest involved Kongbrailatpam Hemabati Devi, a 57-year-old woman from Singjamei Chingnga Makha Maisnam Leikai in Imphal West district. Authorities identified her as an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party's People's War Group (KCP-PWG) who allegedly conducted extortion activities and illegally mediated loan recovery cases through intimidation tactics. Police seized a Honda Activa scooter, two mobile phones, and an Aadhaar card from her residence.

Security personnel also apprehended Konjengbam Ajit Singh, known by the alias Suresh, a 54-year-old RPF/PLA cadre from Wairi Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district. The arrest occurred at Khurai Puthiba Leikai, where officers recovered an Aadhaar card and Rs. 100 in cash.

The third arrest targeted Konjengbam Orbit Singh, alias Naotomba, a 26-year-old KCP-PWG operative from Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai. Police detained him in the Lilong Tharaorok area of Thoubal district, where he allegedly orchestrated extortion schemes, intimidation campaigns, and kidnapping operations for ransom.

Separately, Manipur Police conducted major weapons recovery operations that yielded an alarming array of military-grade equipment. From Phougakchao Ikhai Mamang Leikai and Kolbung Village areas in Bishnupur district, officers seized one INSAS rifle with magazine, multiple firearms, including a country-made pistol, various ammunition types, four gelatin sticks, two live detonators, and explosive wire.

A second weapons cache discovered in Heingang Ching area of Imphal East district contained even more sophisticated equipment, including an AK-56 rifle, an M16 rifle, three hand grenades, five tube launchers, bulletproof equipment, an RPG shell, and substantial ammunition supplies.

The operations extended to drug enforcement on September 3, when security forces arrested five individuals at Tadubi Check Post in Senapati district. The group attempted to smuggle over two kilograms of brown sugar using two Gypsy vehicles. Following investigation, authorities also arrested Kimneilam Haokip from Kangpokpi district for involvement in the smuggling operation.