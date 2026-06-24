Manipur police arrest three militants, recover arms cache in follow-up operation

Manipur Police arrested three insurgent cadres in separate operations across the state, while a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered following the arrest of a RPF/PLA member earlier in Goa.

An extortionist linked to SOREPA, identified as Yumnam Thoiba Meitei (57), was arrested on June 22 from a relief camp where he had been residing. He is a resident of Moreh Bazar Ward No. 8 and was staying at the Pravabati College relief camp in Mayang Imphal.

In another operation on June 23, security forces apprehended Kshetrimayum Frenston Singh, also known as Nanao and Ithat, a self-styled Sergeant Major of PREPAK (Red Army). The 40-year-old, a resident of Top Khongnang Makhong in Imphal East district, was arrested from his locality under Porompat Police Station.

A day earlier, security forces arrested another SOREPA cadre, Yumnam Joyraj Singh alias Ibomcha (36), from the Mayang Imphal Maibam Mamang Leikai area under Mayang Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered a significant cache of weapons and ammunition from Chingdompok in Thoubal district on June 22. The recovery followed the earlier arrest of alleged RPF/PLA cadre Nongthongbam Ingo alias Krishna alias Yuhenba (51) from Cuncolim in South Goa by Manipur Police with assistance from Goa Police in connection with a case registered at Lilong Police Station.

Items seized during the recovery operation included two INSAS rifles, nine INSAS magazines, two 9 mm pistols and 163 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.