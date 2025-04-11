Manipur police arrested three militants and recovered a substantial cache of weapons during multiple operations across the state on April 10.

In Imphal East District, forces apprehended Oinam Rabichandra Singh, a 33-year-old active member of KYKL/SOREPA, near the FCI Godown in Sawombung. The arrest was conducted under the jurisdiction of Lamlai Police Station.

During a separate search operation along Ngariyan Yairipok Road, authorities captured Mutum Kamei Badal, a 40-year-old RPF/PLA member from Uchathol, Jiribam District. Officials stated Badal was involved in extortion and weapons transportation. A mobile phone was seized during his arrest.

The third arrest occurred in Kairang Village when forces detained 21-year-old Md. Israk Khan, also known as Popo, an active member of KCP (PWG). A mobile phone was confiscated from his possession.

Security forces also conducted extensive search operations in vulnerable areas throughout hill and valley districts, yielding significant arms recoveries. In Churachandpur District, authorities seized a .22 rifle with empty magazine, a single barrel gun, and two "Pompi" weapons.

The most substantial weapons cache was discovered at Pukhao Ahallup western river bank in Imphal East District. The recovery included a 9mm submachine gun with three magazines, a double barrel gun, a .32 pistol loaded with three live rounds, four hand grenades, ten detonators, explosives, and over 50 rounds of ammunition. Additional items seized included communication equipment, protective gear, and various weapon components.